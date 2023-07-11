Stocks of the Hour: Altech Batteries, Sayona Mining, Si6 Metals

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC, FRA:A3Y) has engaged the Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO), for a green accreditation of the CERENERGY® battery and project. The Company has previously sought CICERO's accreditation for its Silumina Anodes TM project, which received a "Light Green" rating. Shares are trading 1.11 per cent higher at 9.1 cents.Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA, OTCQB:SYAXF) has identified a significant expansion to the lithium footprint following recent drilling at its key Moblan Lithium Project in Quebec. MD Brett Lynch commented, “these latest results have encouraged us to proceed directly to a definitive feasibility study, targeting completion by November.” Shares are trading 4.17 per cent higher at 18.75 cents.Si6 Metalswill expand on its “supply-critical metals” exploration portfolio and add 10 licences from Foxfire Metals in Brazil. Executive Director Mr. Jim Malone, commented, “By partnering up with Foxfire, Si6 will also inherit an experienced and skilled team that has been in Brazil for over 10 years and brings significant on-ground experience and expertise.” Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.