Threads: The fastest-growing app in history with over 100 million users in just five days

Meta's new Threads platform has achieved a remarkable milestone by attracting more than 100 million users in less than five days since its launch.This makes Threads the fastest-growing online platform in history, surpassing the previous record held by OpenAI's ChatGPT, which took two months to reach 100 million users.The impressive feat was revealed early Monday after Threads was introduced in 100 countries on Wednesday evening.Data from Quiver Quantitative, which tracks Instagram app data, confirmed the milestone. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on Friday, announcing that the app had already surpassed 70 million signups, far exceeding the company's expectations.The rapid growth of Threads can be attributed to its straightforward sign-up process. Users simply need to log into the app through their Instagram accounts, which automatically populates their profile details and follow lists.This seamless integration with Instagram, combined with the app's appealing features, has attracted a massive user base in a short period.Sensor Tower data further highlights the popularity of Threads, as it currently holds the title of the most downloaded free app in the United States on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.While Threads' achievements are remarkable, it is worth noting that the app's user numbers are not directly comparable to Twitter's active user base. Elon Musk, the owner and executive chair of Twitter, previously stated that the platform had nearly 260 million daily active users and projected a path to exceeding a billion monthly users within the next 12 to 18 months.However, independent analysis suggests a different outlook, with projections indicating a potential decline in Twitter's active user base from 368.4 million in 2022 to 335.7 million in 2024.Despite the comparisons, Meta's other platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, boast active user bases exceeding 2 billion, demonstrating the company's strong presence in the social media landscape.Threads' unprecedented success marks a significant milestone in the competitive social media market. As users continue to embrace the platform, Meta is poised to reshape the online communication landscape and solidify its position as a leading player in the industry.