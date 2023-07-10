Stocks of the Hour: Forrestania Resources, Artemis Resources, DevEx Resources

Forrestania Resourceshas announced a JV with ALX Resources for the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada. We heard from MD Michael Anderson this morning.” Shares are trading 22.73 per cent higher at 13.5 cents.Artemis Resourceshas identified lithium bearing pegmatites on the Osborne Joint Venture in the West Pilbara region. Further work is planned on the JV tenement with sampling and mapping aimed at identifying the full extent of the mineralised pegmatite zone. Shares are trading flat at 2 cents.DevEx Resourcesannounced that their positive leaching testwork has confirmed significant ionic adsorption REE clays at their Kennedy Project in Queensland. Significant Tb and Dy grades are reported in several holes including those mentioned above for individual rare earth oxide values. Shares are trading 5.56 per cent higher at 28.5 cents.