Stocks of the Hour: GreenTech Metals, Golden Deeps, Noble Helium

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps July 07, 2023 11:39 AM

GreenTech Metals (ASX:GRE) has encountered high-grade lithium at its Ruth Well Project in WA. Executive Director Thomas Reddicliffe commented: “We believe the consistency of the grades over a now 7.5km strike is evidence of a large mineralising system and underscores the prospectivity of this pegmatite zone.” Shares are trading 24.11 per cent higher at 69.5 cents.

Golden Deeps (ASX:GED) has identified high-value germanium and gallium rare earth elements at the Nosib deposit in Namibia. CEO Jon Dugdale commented: “Metallurgical concentrate testwork is close to completion, which will allow the company to finalise a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nosib.” Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.

Noble Helium (ASX:NHE) has secured a rig from Marriott Drilling Group for the North Rukwa drilling campaign. CEO and Co-Founder Justyn Wood commented: “The rig will immediately mobilise to our first site to start drilling at North Rukwa as planned in September.” Shares are trading 9.76 per cent higher at 22.5 cents.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.