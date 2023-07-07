Stocks of the Hour: GreenTech Metals, Golden Deeps, Noble Helium

GreenTech Metalshas encountered high-grade lithium at its Ruth Well Project in WA. Executive Director Thomas Reddicliffe commented: “We believe the consistency of the grades over a now 7.5km strike is evidence of a large mineralising system and underscores the prospectivity of this pegmatite zone.” Shares are trading 24.11 per cent higher at 69.5 cents.Golden Deepshas identified high-value germanium and gallium rare earth elements at the Nosib deposit in Namibia. CEO Jon Dugdale commented: “Metallurgical concentrate testwork is close to completion, which will allow the company to finalise a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nosib.” Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.Noble Heliumhas secured a rig from Marriott Drilling Group for the North Rukwa drilling campaign. CEO and Co-Founder Justyn Wood commented: “The rig will immediately mobilise to our first site to start drilling at North Rukwa as planned in September.” Shares are trading 9.76 per cent higher at 22.5 cents.