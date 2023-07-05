Due Diligence Webinar - WAM Alternative Assets (ASX:WMA)

WAM Alternative Assetsbecame Wilson Asset Management’s seventh listed investment company in October 2020. WAM Alternative Assets provides retail investors with exposure to a portfolio of real assets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure and private debt strategies. The company’s investment objectives are to consistently deliver absolute returns through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, while providing diversification benefits.Dania Zinurova has held senior investment roles in Australia, the US, Europe and the UK throughout her alternative asset focused career of almost 20 years. Prior to joining Wilson Asset Management, Dania most recently held the position of Director of Manager Research in Australia, Head of Real Assets Australia at Willis Towers Watson where she advised institutional asset owners on alternative assets portfolio strategy, portfolio construction including underwriting investment strategies and direct deals and asset allocation. Prior to this, Dania held various real assets investment roles with Willis Towers Watson in London and New York. Dania commenced her investment career as a foreign currency trader working for a bank in Russia before joining Russell Investments in the UK as a real estate investment analyst. Dania serves as an investment committee member of Crescent Wealth Superannuation Investment and is a committee member of Women in Super NSW. Dania holds a Master of Science in Real Estate Investment from the Cass Business School, University of London, a Master of European Business from the ESCP-EAP European School of Management and a State Diploma in Finance and Banking from the University of Chelyabinsk.