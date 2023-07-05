Patriot Battery Metals makes testwork advancements

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (TSX-V:PMET)(OTCQX:PMETF) (FSE:R9GA) has announced significant advancements in its preliminary Heavy Liquid Separation (HLS) testwork conducted on the CV13 Pegmatite core samples. The results revealed a high potential for joint processing with the CV5 Pegmatite, positioning the company for continued success in the thriving lithium market.Mineral Process Consultant and Project Steering Group member, Brett Grosvenor, commended the testwork outcomes, stating, "The results of this HLS testwork at CV13 are very positive and indicate strongly that joint processing with CV5 Pegmatite material is practical and viable. From a project development, risk mitigation, and flowsheet perspective, it is difficult to ask for a better result."The HLS test program aimed to evaluate the liberation and recovery characteristics of spodumene, a vital lithium-bearing mineral, across various sections of the CV13 Pegmatite cluster. By employing a cost-effective method, Patriot Battery Metals sought to assess the viability of implementing a larger-scale Dense Media Separation (DMS) process, widely recognised as the preferred technique for spodumene pegmatite processing."The results provide a strong indication that material from both the CV13 Pegmatite and CV5 Pegmatite may be processed jointly using the same design criteria and flowsheet (i.e., processed at the same plant)," emphasised Grosvenor.SGS Canada Inc conducted the testwork, which involved five core sample composites sourced from diverse locations within the CV13 Pegmatite cluster. Following HLS and magnetic separation, the process yielded spodumene concentrates with an impressive lithium oxide (Li2O) grade exceeding 6%. The overall lithium recoveries surpassed 70%, showcasing robust recovery rates across various feed grades."The results of this HLS testwork at CV13 are very encouraging, with lithium recoveries exceeding 70% and a spodumene concentrate grade of over 6% Li2O. This indicates the significant potential of the CV13 Pegmatite for future processing," said John Smith, CEO of Patriot Battery Metals.Moreover, the magnetic separation process resulted in a final spodumene concentrate containing approximately 0.60% Fe2O3. These outcomes confirm the feasibility of employing a simple DMS process flowsheet for the CV13 Pegmatite.The success of the testwork not only underscores the potential for joint processing with the CV5 Pegmatite but also sets the stage for streamlined operations and reduced infrastructure requirements. Utilising a DMS circuit, in conjunction with magnetic separation, presents several advantages over alternative recovery methods, including lower capital and operating expenses, reduced reagent needs, and expedited operational start-up."With these positive results, we are excited about the potential of joint processing the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites. This approach will allow us to optimise operations and minimise infrastructure needs, positioning us for efficient and sustainable production," added Smith.Patriot Battery Metals' long-term strategy involves developing a comprehensive flowsheet capable of accommodating material from both the CV13 Pegmatite and CV5 Pegmatite clusters within a single processing plant. The company plans to undertake a significant drill core sampling program in the near future, feeding into a DMS pilot plant, further solidifying the feasibility of joint processing.With encouraging results from the HLS testwork and the potential for joint processing, Patriot Battery Metals is well-positioned to capitalise on the escalating demand for lithium, a pivotal component in the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.