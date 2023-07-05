Stocks of the Hour: archTIS, Krakatoa Resources, Dreadnought Resources

archTIS (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) has been awarded a contract with the Bank of Finland for its NC Protect security technology. Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President, said: “Organisations… are increasingly looking for independent encryption key management for their Microsoft 365 applications and SharePoint on-premises environments.” Shares are trading 7.32 per cent higher at 8.8 cents.Krakatoa Resourceshas discovered high-grade lithium at the company’s King Tamba project in WA. Planning has now commenced for an imminent RC drilling program. Shares are trading 113.04 per cent higher at 4.9 cents.Dreadnought Resourceshas announced a 40% increase in resource tonnage at the Yin REE Ironstone Complex. This complex is located at the company’s 100% owned Mangaroon project in WA. MD Dean Tuck commented: “The upgraded independent resource confirms Yin as a high-grade and high resource intensity deposit.” Shares are trading 9.62 per cent higher at 5.7 cents.