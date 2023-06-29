Job vacancies fall 2% for quarter: ASX up 0.13% at noon

Job vacancies in Australia decreased by 2 per cent in May 2023 compared to February 2023, with private sector vacancies declining by 2.3 per cent and public sector vacancies increasing by 0.3 per cent. Despite the decline, job vacancies remained high, around 89 per cent higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, and businesses continued to face challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.13 per cent higher at 7,206.20.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 21 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 1.03 per cent.The best-performing large cap is REA Group, trading 2.62 per cent higher at $141.17. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Globaland ANZ Group HoldingsThe worst-performing large cap is Ramsay Health Care, trading 1.85 per cent lower at $56.25. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand Amcor plcAsia-Pacific shares traded mixed Thursday, as investors continue to parse comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who indicated there could be multiple rate hikes ahead.The Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 per cent while the Topix traded 0.37 per cent higher as Japanese retail sales rose 5.7 per cent year-on-year in May, official data showed.South Korea’s Kospi inched up 0.4 per cent, while the Kosdaq slipped 0.18 per cent lower. Japan and South Korea are slated to discuss a currency swap deal in what would be their first bilateral finance meeting in seven years, according to Reuters.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.62 per cent in the first hour of trade. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.11 per cent and the Shenzhen Component was higher by 0.13 per cent.Markets in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia are closed for the Eid al-Adha holidays.North Stawell Mineralshas upgraded its Wildwood Mineral Resource. Chief Executive Russell Krause said that the increase “reflects an increased attention and definition of the lithology model and mineralisation controls of the deposit.” Shares are trading flat at 10 cents.Next Science’sunaudited product sales for Q2FY23 are expected to be above US$5.6m. This compares with reported product sales of US$4.4m in Q1 FY23. Shares are trading 26 per cent higher at 60.5 cents.archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF), has been awarded a $4.06M contract with The Australian Department of Defence. MD Daniel Lai commented, “We believe that NC Protect can contribute to the way the department works on and secures information in a modern workplace environment.” Shares are trading 18.8 per cent higher at 8.2 cents.Gold is trading at US$1782.70 an ounce.One Australian dollar is buying 66.19 US cents.