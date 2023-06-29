Stocks of the Hour: North Stawell Minerals, Next Science, archTIS

North Stawell Mineralshas upgraded its Wildwood Mineral Resource. Chief Executive Russell Krause said that the increase “reflects an increased attention and definition of the lithology model and mineralisation controls of the deposit.” Shares are trading flat at 10 cents.Next Science’sunaudited product sales for Q2FY23 are expected to be above US$5.6m. This compares with reported product sales of US$4.4m in Q1 FY23. Shares are trading 8.33 per cent higher at 52 cents.archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF), has been awarded a $4.06M contract with The Australian Department of Defence. MD Daniel Lai commented, “We believe that NC Protect can contribute to the way the department works on and secures information in a modern workplace environment.” Shares are trading 23.19 per cent higher at 8.5 cents.