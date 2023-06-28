Inflation eases, paving the way for interest rate stability

In a positive turn of events, Australia has witnessed the smallest increase in inflation in over a year. This development could potentially influence the Reserve Bank's decision to maintain interest rates when it convenes on Tuesday.According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator rose by 5.6 per cent in the year to May 2023, a notable decrease from the 6.8 per cent reported in March. The result came as a surprise, as markets had expected a 6.1 per cent increase. Moreover, it marked a significant decline from the high of 8.4 per cent observed in December 2022, showcasing lower-than-anticipated inflation figures for May.The Housing category witnessed the most substantial price rises, with an increase of 8.4 per cent, followed by Food and non-alcoholic beverages (+7.9 per cent), and the Furnishings, household equipment, and services group (+6.0 per cent). These gains were offset by a decline in Automotive fuel prices (-8.0 per cent).However, when excluding volatile items such as automotive fuel, fruit and vegetables, and holiday travel, the decline in inflation appears more modest. The annual increase for the monthly CPI indicator, excluding these items, stood at 6.4 per cent in May, slightly lower than the 6.5 per cent rise recorded in April and down from a peak of 7.3 per cent in December 2022.The lower-than-expected inflation rate provides a favourable backdrop for the Reserve Bank's upcoming meeting. It may prompt the bank to consider maintaining interest rates in an effort to support the ongoing economic recovery. The easing of inflationary pressures is a welcome development for businesses and consumers, offering some relief in the face of rising prices experienced in recent months.As policymakers gather to assess the economic landscape, the latest inflation data will likely factor into their decision-making process. The possibility of stable interest rates could provide stability and support for businesses and households as they navigate the challenges and uncertainties of the post-pandemic era.