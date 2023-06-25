Sharemarket set to finish financial year on positive note

Company News

by Glenn Dyer June 26, 2023 08:10 AM

As the financial year draws to a close, the Australian sharemarket is poised to end in positive territory. The S&P/ASX 200 index has experienced an approximately 11% gain, successfully recovering from a similar decline in the previous year. However, last week saw a 2.1% dip, potentially impacting the final double-digit reading for the financial year.

Across the Pacific in the United States, the S&P 500 index has surged by 15%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq has achieved an impressive 22% increase.

In Australia, the information technology sector has spearheaded the gains, with companies such as WiseTech (ASX: WTC) leading the way with a remarkable 90% gain as of last Friday.

The materials (mining) sector has also fared well, rising by 18%. Market giants BHP (ASX: BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) witnessed modest gains of approximately 8% or slightly more over the 51 weeks leading up to June 23.

Meanwhile, CSL shares (ASX: CSL) have experienced a less dramatic increase, up just under 3% for the financial year. However, without a surprise small downgrade a few weeks ago, their gains would have exceeded 11%. On the defensive side, the consumer staples sector has posted a modest gain of 4%. Woolworths (ASX: WOW) shares have risen by approximately 10%, Coles shares (ASX: COL) have recorded less than 3% growth, and Wesfarmers shares (ASX: WES) have increased by over 8%.

However, these gains have been overshadowed by the rise in consumer inflation, which stands at 6.8%, outpacing the nominal wage growth over the year. Energy prices have seen a notable decline, with crude oil down 31%, natural gas down 59%, and thermal coal down 68%.

Gold, on the other hand, experienced a 5.6% increase leading up to last Friday, while copper observed a marginal rise of 1.8%.

As the financial year comes to an end, investors will be closely monitoring market movements in the final days, hoping to sustain the positive momentum achieved throughout the year.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.