Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Solis Minerals, North Stawell Minerals

Tamboran Resources made several announcements this morning. The Amungee 2H (A2H) well in EP 98 has achieved gas breakthrough. The company has completed analysis of two flow tests in the Santos-operated EP 161 permit, in which Tamboran owns 25 per cent. Tamboran has signed two MOUs with BP and Shell for supply of 4.4 MTPA of LNG from the company’s proposed NTLNG development. And, lastly, the company has selected APA Group as preferred Beetaloo Basin pipeline partner. Tamboran is currently in a trading halt and last traded at 20 cents.Solis Minerals has announced that drilling has commenced at Jaguar Lithium Project in Brazil. Executive Director, Matt Boyes, commented: “The program is designed to provide our first indication of the potential strike, depth and thickness, along with confirmation of mineralisation style and grade.” Shares are 16.8 per cent higher at $1.11.North Stawell Minerals has announced visible gold and high-grade gold results returned in down-plunge diamond drilling at the Wildwood project in Victoria. Chief Executive Russell Krause said: “Targeting the down-plunge continuation of mineralisation beneath the historic Inferred Mineral Resource has added significant confidence in the continuity of plunging mineralisation.” Shares are flat at 12 cents.