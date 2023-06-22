Stocks of the Hour: Estrella Res, The Calmer Co. Intl, Beston Global Food Co.

Estrella Resources Limitedannounced their next-generation geophysical program to commence at Carr Boyd. MD Chris Daws said: “the program will be funded through the recent equity provided by Radium Capital.” Shares are trading 57.14 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.The Calmer Co. International Limitedannounced the launch of its new e-commerce store in the United States for its FijiKava® brand. CEO Anthony Noble commented, “Seeing the FijiKava® range growing at circa 20% quarter on quarter since 2022, underlines why we will now focus on e-commerce, which has lower and more scalable cost to service versus conventional retail channels.” Shares are trading 50 per cent higher a 0.3 cents.Beston Global Food Companyintends to discontinue and divest its Provincial Food Group (PFG) meat and plant-based meats secondary process business, its Aqua-Essence water assets and business and its Technology business. The Chief Executive of BFC, Mr Fabrizio Jorge, said: “The decision will enable Beston to accelerate our profitability, and our cash flows.” Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.