Stocks of the Hour: Estrella Res, The Calmer Co. Intl, Beston Global Food Co.

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps June 22, 2023 11:50 AM


Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) announced their next-generation geophysical program to commence at Carr Boyd. MD Chris Daws said: “the program will be funded through the recent equity provided by Radium Capital.” Shares are trading 57.14 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

The Calmer Co. International Limited (ASX:CCO) announced the launch of its new e-commerce store in the United States for its FijiKava® brand. CEO Anthony Noble commented, “Seeing the FijiKava® range growing at circa 20% quarter on quarter since 2022, underlines why we will now focus on e-commerce, which has lower and more scalable cost to service versus conventional retail channels.” Shares are trading 50 per cent higher a 0.3 cents.

Beston Global Food Company (ASX:BFC) intends to discontinue and divest its Provincial Food Group (PFG) meat and plant-based meats secondary process business, its Aqua-Essence water assets and business and its Technology business. The Chief Executive of BFC, Mr Fabrizio Jorge, said: “The decision will enable Beston to accelerate our profitability, and our cash flows.” Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.