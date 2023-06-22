Stocks of the Hour: Estrella Res, The Calmer Co. Intl, Beston Global Food Co.

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR)
announced their next-generation geophysical program to commence at Carr Boyd. MD Chris Daws said: “the program will be funded through the recent equity provided by Radium Capital.” Shares are trading 57.14 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.
The Calmer Co. International Limited (ASX:CCO)
announced the launch of its new e-commerce store in the United States for its FijiKava® brand. CEO Anthony Noble commented, “Seeing the FijiKava® range growing at circa 20% quarter on quarter since 2022, underlines why we will now focus on e-commerce, which has lower and more scalable cost to service versus conventional retail channels.” Shares are trading 50 per cent higher a 0.3 cents.
Beston Global Food Company (ASX:BFC)
intends to discontinue and divest its Provincial Food Group (PFG) meat and plant-based meats secondary process business, its Aqua-Essence water assets and business and its Technology business. The Chief Executive of BFC, Mr Fabrizio Jorge, said: “The decision will enable Beston to accelerate our profitability, and our cash flows.” Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.