Stocks of the Hour: Sayona Mining, Tamboran Resources, Imagion Biosystems

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps June 21, 2023 11:55 AM


Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) announced that their preliminary technical study at their NAL lithium carbonate plant study produces an NPV of A$3.2bn. Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: “Significantly, NAL is set to become the only lithium operation with a concentrator and carbonate plant all on the same site in North America. Shares are trading flat at 18 cents.

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) has entered into a Framework Agreement with the Clean Energy Fuels Australia (CEFA) to obtain exclusivity over gas compression and liquefaction facilities from the Beetaloo Basin. MD and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “This is the first step in fulfilling our promise to provide these remote communities with alternative affordable and cleaner fuel.” Shares are trading flat at 21 cents.

Imagion Biosystems (ASX:IBX) is set to complete the MagSense® HER2 Phase 1 Study. Bob Proulx, Imagion’s CEO, commented, “this now provides strong footing for us to move ahead with our HER2 breast cancer program.” Shares are trading 29.17 per cent higher at 1.55 cents.

