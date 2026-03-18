ASX Wavers as BHP, Woodside Rise

Australian shares experienced mixed movements near midday AEDT, awaiting a key decision from the US Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, BHP Group and Woodside Energy saw their share prices increase following the announcement of new chief executive officers. BHP has appointed company veteran Brandon Craig, who previously ran the American minerals division, to succeed Mike Henry later this year. Woodside Energy has named Liz Westcott, formerly of ExxonMobil and Energy Australia, as its new CEO, replacing Meg O’Neill.

In other news, two senior leaders from the Future Fund, David Bluff and Tammi Fisher, are departing. The Future Fund is Australia’s sovereign wealth fund, established to strengthen the Commonwealth’s long-term financial position. It manages investments to achieve financial returns that will benefit future generations of Australians.

Elsewhere, veteran FM presenter Kyle Sandilands is reportedly launching a legal challenge against ARN Media over his $100 million contract. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is scheduled to host a national cabinet meeting on Thursday, addressing potential impacts on Australia’s fuel supplies amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.