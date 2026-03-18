Sheffield Resources Resumes Operations at Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine

Sheffield Resources Limited (ASX: SFX) has announced the resumption of operations at its Kimberley Mineral Sands (KMS) owned Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine in Western Australia. Sheffield Resources is focused on assembling a portfolio of global mineral sands development and production assets to generate cash returns and growth. The company holds a 50% investment in Kimberley Mineral Sands Pty Ltd (KMS), the owner and operator of the Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine.

According to the ASX announcement released on March 18, 2026, mining and processing plant activities recommenced on March 17, 2026, following the completion of repairs to the Dry Mining Unit (DMU). The company had previously announced a temporary suspension of operations on March 11, 2026, due to the DMU requiring maintenance.

The Thunderbird Mineral Sands Mine is a significant asset for Sheffield Resources, expected to produce high-quality mineral sands concentrate products. These products include zircon concentrate and ilmenite concentrate suitable for smelting or titanium dioxide pigment manufacturing. The mine is strategically located in Western Australia and is expected to provide a consistent supply of premium products to customers for decades.

The announcement was authorised for release by the Company’s Board of Directors. Further information can be obtained by contacting Bruce Griffin, Executive Chair, at the provided contact details.