Godolphin Resources Increases Gold Recovery at Lewis Ponds Project

Godolphin Resources Limited (ASX: GRL) has announced promising results from its gravity recoverable gold (GRG) testwork program at the 100%-owned Lewis Ponds gold, silver, and base metals project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW. Godolphin Resources is an ASX-listed resources company focused on exploration and development of critical minerals and metals within the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW. The company’s tenements cover 3,300km² and host advanced projects including Lewis Ponds, Narraburra REE Project, and the Yeoval Cu-Au and Mt Aubrey Au Projects.

The GRG testwork identified a significant gravity-recoverable gold component, leading to a 21% increase in total gold recovery compared to previous lead flotation circuit results. Total gold recovery for the Semi-Massive (SEM) domain at Lewis Ponds has now reached 83%. These findings support the incorporation of gravity gold recovery ahead of flotation at the concept level, which could substantially strengthen the existing Scoping Study results.

The company has achieved high-grade gravity concentrate assaying up to 51.3 g/t Au. This represents a 16-fold upgrade relative to the feed grade, capturing up to 65% of the total gold. Managing Director Jeneta Owens noted that these outcomes represent a meaningful step forward for the Lewis Ponds Project, with the potential to further strengthen the Scoping Study results delivered last month.

Godolphin Resources plans to commence a 2500m drilling campaign later this month, targeting resource expansion and geophysical exploration targets. The company will continue to update the market as the drilling program progresses, as it works towards unlocking significant value for shareholders in the near term.