Meteoric Resources Welcomes Minas Gerais Governor to Caldeira Rare Earth Project

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI), an Australian company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly rare earth elements, announced that they welcomed Minas Gerais Governor Zema to the Pilot Plant at its Caldeira Rare Earth Project. The Governor was accompanied by several other dignitaries, including the Mayor of Caldas, Mr. Ailton Goulart, and representatives from InvestMinas and the Kiriri do Acré Tribe.

The company’s Caldeira Rare Earth Project continues to receive strong support across all levels of government in Brazil. The visit to the Pilot Plant, along with recent engagement with the Brazilian Vice-President, reinforces this support. The Pilot Plant is currently in continuous production of Mixed Rare Earth Carbonates (MREC) at or above nameplate capacity and within specification.

The MREC produced has enabled Meteoric to provide bulk samples for evaluation testing by existing and prospective offtake partners, as well as downstream developers. Governor Zema expressed pride in the project, noting the feasibility of the pilot project and the quality of its output for the international market. He highlighted the potential for the project to transform the landscape of Caldas and Poços de Caldas, creating jobs and promoting social development.

Executive Director, Dr. Marcelo DeCarvalho, said it was a great pleasure to host Governor Zema and showcase the progress of the Caldeira Project. He further stated that the Pilot Plant exemplifies the company’s ability to efficiently progress the project’s development and explore downstream processing opportunities in Brazil.