Orthocell Limited (ASX: OCC) has announced its Remplir™ nerve repair device has been used in 23 surgical procedures on soldiers injured in Ukraine. Orthocell is a regenerative medicine company focused on regenerating mobility for patients by developing products for the repair of a variety of bone and soft tissue injuries. The announcement confirms that the device has been successfully utilised by Ukrainian surgeons in both primary and secondary nerve repair procedures following a humanitarian delivery of Remplir to Ukraine in April 2025.

Remplir is designed to connect, protect, and cap severed nerves resulting from trauma. Orthocell reported that surgeons in the region, trained remotely by Orthocell’s Key Opinion Leader Dr Alex O’Beirne, have provided positive feedback regarding its use in nerve repair procedures. The company is evaluating further opportunities to support ongoing and future engagement with defence organisations globally.

According to Orthocell, key attributes of Remplir include its portability, ease of use, and suitability for major trauma applications in defence forces. The company highlighted Remplir’s three-year shelf life, room temperature storage capability and light weight as advantageous for use in challenging environments. Orthocell intends to continue engagement with Ukrainian surgeons to monitor patient outcomes and collect clinical data to support ongoing and future discussions with defence organisations globally.

Orthocell Managing Director Paul Anderson stated that the application of Remplir in trauma-related nerve injuries is highly relevant given multiple global conflicts. He added that the successful remote training of surgeons and subsequent use of the device reinforces its unique handling, transportability, and clinical utility as a leading collagen-based nerve repair solution. The company also acknowledged the support of Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, for facilitating engagement with Ukrainian stakeholders.