ASX Gains as RBA Rate Call Looms

The Australian share market experienced gains near midday ahead of an expected interest rate rise by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). This occurred against a backdrop of weakened oil prices and a rising Australian dollar, which strengthened as the greenback slid. ANZ consumer confidence hit its lowest point since March 2020, adding another layer to the day’s financial narrative.

In other news, concerns arose regarding fuel supplies as a Chinese fuel shipment bound for an Australian port failed to load. The intended shipment of jet fuel was destined for Ampol, an Australian petroleum company that refines, imports, and distributes fuels and lubricants. This incident has sparked warnings about a potential multi-billion dollar hit due to rising fuel prices.

Elsewhere, professional services firm PwC withdrew from the Sydney Biennale following a pro-Palestine speech made by DJ Haram, which included controversial remarks about Israel. Meanwhile, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has issued a warning to family trusts, reminding them that its amnesty on back taxes and discounts on interest charges will diminish sharply over time.

In the tech sector, Atlassian, a software company that develops products for project management, defended its decision to fire an engineer who criticised the CEO, while Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang predicted a substantial $1.4 trillion in AI chip revenue over the next two years, though this announcement did not significantly boost the company’s share price.