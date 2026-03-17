Lion Rock Minerals Identifies High-Grade Rutile Zones at Minta Project

Lion Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX: LRM) has announced promising results from its reconnaissance drilling program at the Minta Project. Lion Rock is focused on exploring and developing mineral resources. The latest assay results reveal high-grade insitu rutile across both residual and broad alluvial basin targets. The company is particularly encouraged by results from the Ayong Yerap Basin, which demonstrate a strike length of 24km.

Key highlights from the drilling include intercepts of up to 4m at 1.8% insitu rutile. The company also reported high rutile assemblage returns from the Ayong Yerap alluvial basin, up to 81% of total Heavy Minerals. Stage 2 infill drilling on residual rutile zones is ongoing across a 507km2 target area, with 488 holes completed for 2,212 metres across the first two high-priority residual rutile targets.

Drill teams are expanding to six to test 25km2 of the Yong alluvial basin at Minta Est. The company will be targeting high-grade rutile, zircon, and monazite. According to Lion Rock, the infill drilling programs are designed to deliver the company’s maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in H2, 2026.

Lion Rock’s Chairman, Robert Boston, commented that the results reinforce confidence in the potential for extensive high-grade rutile mineralisation across both residual systems and large alluvial basins. The company expects to commence drilling alluvial basin targets immediately, prioritizing the high-value rutile/monazite/zircon target within the Yong alluvial basin at Minta Est during the current dry season.