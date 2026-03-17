Xref Expands Reach with Teamtailor and HiBob Integrations

Xref Limited (ASX: XF1) has announced the launch of strategic integrations with Teamtailor and HiBob, two rapidly growing HR technology platforms. Xref operates as a survey and data science business, replacing manual HR tasks with automated workflows to harvest employee data across the ‘hire-to-retire’ lifecycle. The integrations are designed to embed Xref’s automated verification tools into recruiter workflows.

The integrations aim to drive recurring transactional volume by automating the ‘hire-to-retire’ lifecycle, enhancing retention through ecosystem lock-in within client HRIS and ATS systems, and expanding Xref’s Data Engine. The company currently houses over 11 million employee opinions. ATS integrations have already proven to be a major growth driver for Xref, with 400 clients completing 160,000 references through 25 active integrations in the last half.

Teamtailor, with over 10,000 companies and 200,000 recruiters, will feature Xref prominently on its marketplace, extending Xref’s reach in Europe, the UK, and North America. HiBob, boasting over 3,500 companies worldwide, will integrate Xref into its ecosystem, enhancing Xref’s presence across North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia.

While the immediate revenue impact will depend on client activation rates, the board views these partnerships as strategically material due to the expanded global reach, geographic diversification, and validation of enterprise readiness. Combined, Teamtailor and HiBob provide Xref with direct access to over 13,500 enterprise companies and 200,000 active recruiters globally.