Hedge funds have amassed their largest short positions against US stocks since the 2022 bear market, potentially setting the stage for a significant rally if geopolitical tensions ease. These speculative investors have been increasing their bearish bets on Wall Street following recent events, including the conflict that has pushed oil prices higher. Short sellers are also targeting potential profit from anticipated artificial intelligence-driven disruptions.

The market’s heightened sensitivity has led hedge funds to build up substantial short positions in US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index futures. This level of shorting is the highest since September 2022, a period marked by stock market declines due to concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Strategists caution that this extreme positioning could trigger a major short-covering rally should the geopolitical landscape improve. Such a scenario would force hedge funds to rapidly buy back US stocks to cover their positions.

According to Bell Potter strategist Richard Coppleson, these funds are structurally trapped due to their heavy short positions, creating the perfect setup for a powerful rally. He suggests that a ceasefire agreement or a signal from the US Federal Reserve regarding potential interest rate cuts could spark a significant short squeeze. Data from Goldman Sachs indicates a sharp increase in short positions against US-listed ETFs in recent weeks, with one surge ranking as the second-fastest pace ever recorded by the firm.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, notes that this situation means the market only needs an absence of fear, not necessarily good news, to rally. He suggests that even a slight cooling in oil prices or a decrease in geopolitical tensions could prompt a scramble among investors to reverse their positions, potentially leading to a rapid market rebound, especially in technology and software stocks that have suffered significant declines. These stocks, already heavily sold off due to fears of obsolescence driven by new AI tools, could be prime candidates for a substantial rally.