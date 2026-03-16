Vintage Energy Announces $2.1 Million Capital Raising

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX: VEN), an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its portfolio of high-quality assets, has announced a $2.1 million capital raising. The funds are earmarked to assist with technical evaluation and prioritisation of oil prospects and leads, provide working capital, and complete a permanent connection to the Odin gas field. This permanent connection is expected to replace existing temporary facilities, generating operational savings for the PRL 211 joint venture estimated at $0.7 million per annum (Vintage share 50%).

The capital raising will be conducted through a 1-for-4 non-renounceable entitlement offer at 0.4 cents per share. Approximately 521.73 million shares will be issued to eligible shareholders as of the record date, Wednesday, 25 March 2026. Every new share issued under the entitlement offer will be accompanied by two free-attaching options with an exercise price of 0.5 cents and an expiry date of 24 April 2028.

The company intends to use the raised capital to continue preparations for drilling two gas production wells in its southern flank acreage. These wells have attracted part-funding from the South Australian Government under its Gas Incentive Grant. Vintage Energy estimates the $5.0 million grant will be sufficient to fund up to 50% of the drilling cost of the Odin-3 and Vali-4 gas wells. The Chairman and Managing Director have indicated their participation in the entitlement offer with a total contribution of $200,000.

Managing Director Neil Gibbins stated that this capital raising is necessary for Vintage to fund ongoing operations and exploit the value of its gas reserves and the oil prospectivity of its acreage. The company has mapped over 20 prospects and leads in ATP 2021, with geotechnical analysis yielding two highly attractive drilling targets. An investor presentation will be lodged with the ASX on Friday, 20 March 2026, to provide further information on the rationale and anticipated benefits of the entitlement offer.