MRG Metals Confirms High-Grade Rare Earth Intersections at Garies Project

MRG Metals Limited (ASX: MRQ), a company focused on developing critical minerals assets, has announced promising results from its 2025 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Garies Rare Earth Project in the Northern Cape, South Africa. The initial 61-hole drilling program targeted the DrillTarg and Ryshoek areas within MRG’s 275 km² Garies tenement. These results follow drone-based geophysical surveys designed to test magnetic anomalies and confirm continuity of rare earth mineralisation.

The drilling program has successfully confirmed high-grade rare earth oxide (TREO) mineralisation hosted within magnetite veins. Notably, 19 drillholes at DrillTarg intersected mineralised magnetite veins containing rare earth oxides. A peak intersection of 4.49% TREO over 6.6 metres was recorded in hole D25RC037, starting from a depth of 34 metres. Multiple additional high-grade intersections were also confirmed, including 5.45m @ 3.39% TREO, 6.0m @ 3.35% TREO, 5.8m @ 3.34% TREO, and 4.75m @ 3.01% TREO.

These results confirm the continuity of rare earth element (REE) mineralisation previously identified in high-grade surface sampling, including a bulk sample returning 4.85% TREO. The rare earths are hosted in monazite containing approximately 60% TREO, with the economically critical magnet rare earths neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium comprising about 26% of TREO and heavy rare earths accounting for 9% of TREO. This mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth.

MRG is currently preparing a maiden sub-100kt Mineral Resource Estimate and undertaking metallurgical test work, with results expected to be released in separate announcements. A Mining Licence Application for the Garies Project is also in preparation. The company believes the Garies Project is well-positioned for the next phase of development and it represents just one of 23 identified targets across the 275 km² Garies tenement.