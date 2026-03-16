ASX Falls as Miners Weigh; Global Tensions Rise

Australian shares experienced a downturn near midday AEDT, primarily weighed down by the performance of mining stocks as gold prices dipped below $US5,000. This market movement occurs against a backdrop of rising global tensions, particularly concerning Iran, with some analysts drawing parallels to the atmosphere preceding the Global Financial Crisis. Oil prices, however, opened higher amidst the uncertainty.

In other financial news, a NSW court fined Macquarie for short selling irregularities. Perpetual has announced the sale of its wealth management arm, while Lynas has secured a rare earth deal in the United States. Westpac’s CEO has emphasised the need for banks to rigorously prosecute sources of mortgage fraud, estimating $1 billion in fraudulent loans. Separately, APRA is easing regulations for property and infrastructure loans, aiming to reduce borrowing costs for certain sectors while tightening liquidity rules and cautioning against global risks.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones stated that a universal basic income (UBI) would not be necessary in an AI-driven future, despite potential job losses and economic restructuring. Additionally, the Victorian government will pay $125 million to settle a COVID-19 lockdown class action, avoiding a trial before the state election. Meanwhile, iconic boot maker R.M. Williams is expanding into the UK market, facing the challenge of establishing a strong presence among affluent consumers.