Forrestania Resources Completes Jaurdi Hills Acquisition

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) has announced the completion of its acquisition of multiple binding agreements related to gold tenements near Jaurdi Hills. Forrestania Resources is a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality projects across Western Australia’s premier mining districts. The acquisition, initially announced on 18 November 2025, involves acquiring 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares of Australian Live-Stock Pty Ltd, Fenton and Martin Mining Developments Pty Ltd, and Diggers & Dealers Mining Pty Ltd.

The company confirmed that all conditions precedent to the Binding Heads of Agreement have been met, finalising the acquisition. These tenements are located near Jaurdi Hills within Forrestania’s Coolgardie hub. According to Forrestania, this acquisition is a strategic move to consolidate its land position around the Bonnie Vale Project in the Coolgardie district, expanding its footprint in a proven gold belt.

Chairman David Geraghty commented that the deal was structured to be low-cost and performance-linked, aligning the interests of all parties while allowing the company to focus capital on advancing the asset. He highlighted the existing processing infrastructure in the region and the strong geological potential across the tenure. He added that the company sees a clear pathway to development and is focused on building out the resource base and moving quickly toward production.

Forrestania Resources is advancing toward gold production, initially via the wholly-owned Lake Johnston processing facility which was acquired by the Company in late CY 2025. The company aims to become Western Australia’s next gold producer, leveraging its expanded project pipeline and strategic acquisitions.