Klevo Rewards Limited (ASX: KLV) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fly Wallet Pty Ltd, has been approved as a SWIFT user under the Supervised Financial Institution category. Klevo Rewards Limited, formerly My Rewards International Limited, is a global provider of customised subscription-based reward and loyalty-based marketplaces for corporates and consumers. The company’s core solutions include White Labelled Mastercard powered Loyalty Technology, Rewards, Customer Experience, and Digital Marketing services.

The SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) network is a global infrastructure used by financial institutions to securely exchange payment instructions and financial information. Membership provides access to standardised financial messaging systems used across international banking and payments ecosystems. Klevo’s announcement confirms Fly Wallet has met the eligibility and regulatory requirements to participate directly within the SWIFT network.

According to Klevo, this approval represents an important milestone in the development of its rewards and payments ecosystem. The integration with SWIFT is expected to enhance Fly Wallet’s financial infrastructure and support the continued expansion of KLV Pay and KLV Coins, the company’s digital wallet and rewards platform.

Klevo anticipates this capability will strengthen Fly Wallet’s ability to support enterprise partners, merchants, and members across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. The company says it remains focused on building a next-generation rewards and payments platform and will provide further updates as Klevo continues to expand the functionality and reach of its platforms. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Klevo.