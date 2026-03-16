Saferoads Holdings Announces Minimum Holding Buy-Back

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH), a company that provides road safety solutions and equipment, today announced a ‘minimum holding buy-back’ of ordinary shares for shareholders with less than a marketable parcel. The buy-back applies to shareholders holding 5,208 shares or less, based on a share price of A$0.096 as of the record date, 7:00 pm AEDT on March 13, 2026. This initiative targets holdings valued at under $500.

Eligible shareholders will have the option to sell their shares back to the company at a price of $0.1000 per share, which represents the 5-day Volume Weighted Average Price calculated over the five trading days leading up to the record date. Saferoads will cover all costs associated with the buy-back, excluding any potential tax implications for participating shareholders. The company stated that shareholders wishing to take advantage of the UMP Facility do not need to take any action.

The company is sending out letters starting March 18, 2026, to eligible shareholders, explaining the details of the buy-back and the available options. Shareholders who wish to retain their unmarketable parcel must actively opt-out by completing and returning a share retention form by 5:00 pm Melbourne time on April 30, 2026. Based on the record date, there are 220 eligible shareholders holding a total of 419,135 shares, representing 0.96% of the total shares on issue, with an aggregate value of $40,237.

Saferoads expects the buy-back to reduce administrative costs associated with maintaining a large number of small shareholdings. The company retains the right to modify, cancel, or delay the buy-back program before the shares are cancelled. Saferoads does not offer any advice or recommendation regarding participation in the buy-back and advises shareholders to seek their own financial advice.