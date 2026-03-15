Saferoads Holdings Announces Minimum Holding Buy-Back

Saferoads Holdings Limited (ASX:SRH) has announced a minimum holding buy-back of ordinary shares for shareholders with less than a marketable parcel. Saferoads is a company that provides road safety solutions and products, including barriers, signage, and lighting. The buy-back, referred to as the ‘UMP Facility,’ targets shareholders holding 5,208 shares or less, based on a share price of A$0.096 as of the record date, 13 March 2026.

Eligible shareholders can sell their shares back to the company at A$0.1000 per share, which is the 5-day volume-weighted average price calculated over the last five days of trading up to the record date. This initiative allows shareholders to sell without incurring brokerage or handling costs. Saferoads will cover all costs related to the UMP Facility, excluding any potential tax implications for the shareholders.

The company notes that this ‘minimum holding buy-back’ under section 257B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) does not require shareholder approval, and all shares acquired will be cancelled. As of the record date, there were 220 eligible shareholders holding a total of 419,135 shares, representing 0.96% of the total shares on issue, with an aggregate value of $40,237.

Shareholders wishing to retain their unmarketable parcels must opt-out of the UMP Facility by completing and returning a share retention form by 30 April 2026. The company expects the UMP Facility to reduce administrative costs associated with maintaining a large number of small shareholdings. Documents regarding the UMP Facility will be dispatched to eligible shareholders on or around 18 March 2026.