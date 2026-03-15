Saturn Metals Hits High-Grade Gold at Titan Zone

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX: STN), a company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Apollo Hill Heap Leach Gold Project near Leonora, Western Australia, has announced significant high-grade assay results from resource development drilling at the emerging Titan Zone. The latest intercepts further highlight the prospectivity of the Iris Footwall structure within the Apollo Hill project.

Key drill results from the Titan Zone include 15 metres at 5.53 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold from 10 metres, and 2 metres at 17.71 g/t of gold from 178 metres. Additional notable intercepts include 7 metres at 3.50 g/t of gold from 16 metres and 4 metres at 3.62 g/t of gold from 85 metres. These results build upon previously reported discoveries at Titan and continue to demonstrate the potential for higher-grade gold zones near the Apollo Hill Mineral Resource.

The mineralisation at Titan remains open both down-plunge and along strike, indicating the potential for further expansion. The geology in the area exhibits typical Archean lode gold characteristics, which can concentrate gold at higher grades. Closer-spaced resource drilling is currently underway around these discovery holes, with approximately 2,000 metres of additional drilling planned before the end of March. Assay results from 92 drill holes across the deposit are pending.

Saturn Metals plans to incorporate all new results into the next Mineral Resource upgrade, scheduled for the second quarter of 2026. Managing Director Ian Bamborough stated that these results confirm the positive trajectory for the newly discovered Titan Lode and highlight the potential for further higher-grade gold zones. These results will also contribute to the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) currently in progress, and an updated Ore Reserve.