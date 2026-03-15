Percheron Therapeutics Announces Pro Rata Rights Offer

Percheron Therapeutics Limited (ASX: PER), a company focused on developing innovative therapeutic solutions, is launching a two-for-five pro rata non-renounceable rights offer to raise approximately $2.2 million. This offer involves new shares at an issue price of $0.005 per share, coupled with one new option for every two new shares subscribed. The funds raised are earmarked for advancing the development of HMBD-002 and for general working capital purposes. Percheron Therapeutics is dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through targeted therapies. The company’s lead asset, HMBD-002, has recently completed a positive Phase 1 study in the United States.

The Entitlement Offer allows eligible shareholders, those with a registered address in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom, as of the record date of March 19, 2026, to participate. These shareholders can subscribe for new shares and options proportional to their existing holdings. Additionally, a Shortfall Offer enables eligible shareholders who fully subscribe for their entitlement, along with other investors invited by the directors, to apply for additional new shares and options not taken up in the Entitlement Offer. All new options will have an exercise price of $0.01 and will be exercisable for a period of two years from the issue date.

The offer also includes the issuance of 50,000,000 options to the Joint Lead Managers as part consideration for their services in connection with the Entitlement Offer. The Joint Lead Managers for this offer are Blue Ocean Equities Pty Limited and Cygnet Capital Pty Limited. These options will have the same terms as the new options offered under the Entitlement Offer. The offers are scheduled to close at 5:00 pm (AEST) on April 8, 2026, and the company retains the right to vary this date.

Dr. Charmaine Gittleson, Non-Executive Chair of Percheron Therapeutics, encouraged shareholders to read the prospectus carefully. The Board recommends that investors also seek independent financial, legal, and taxation advice before making a decision. Further details on the offers, including the risks associated with investing, can be found in the prospectus, which is available at the company’s registered office and on the ASX website.