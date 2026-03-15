Rate Hikes Loom as Oil Shock Intensifies

Australian markets are bracing for potential interest rate hikes as escalating tensions in the Middle East drive renewed inflation fears. Futures trading suggests the S&P/ASX 200 is set to open lower, reflecting a broader market unease since the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran began. The potential for further interest rate rises comes as a response to rising energy prices, particularly Brent crude, which has surged following increased military action on Iran’s oil export infrastructure.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has indicated that Treasury expects headline inflation to climb, exceeding previous forecasts. This revision is largely attributed to the oil price shock stemming from the Middle East. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is anticipated to respond to these inflationary pressures, with expectations solidified for a rate hike at its upcoming meeting. Bond markets are pricing in potentially more aggressive moves, anticipating further rate increases later in the year.

Perpetual’s head of investment strategy, Matthew Sherwood, noted that Australia already faced domestic inflation challenges, which have now been exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. AMP has increased the probability of a prolonged conflict scenario, cautioning that such a situation could drive oil prices significantly higher, leading to a substantial downturn in global and Australian share markets.

Globally, Wall Street experienced increased volatility, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing lower. Investors are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and awaiting policy decisions from major central banks, including the RBA and the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain current rates, but investors will scrutinise Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments for insights into the central bank’s assessment of the conflict’s impact.