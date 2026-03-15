Australian Market Navigates Global Instability, Inflation

Australian markets are currently navigating a complex landscape of challenges, including geopolitical tensions, interest rate hikes, and sector-specific corrections. Despite a recent dip of approximately 6 per cent from its peak, the Australian equity market’s year-to-date performance remains comparatively stable, down less than 1 per cent. This resilience is attributed to a shift in equity leadership, with capital moving towards sectors exhibiting stronger valuation, yield support, and transparent earnings profiles.

The Middle East conflict has introduced volatility, with markets reacting to news headlines. However, the underlying concern remains whether this conflict will impair economic growth or alter the inflation outlook. Markets demonstrate the ability to absorb shocks but struggle with prolonged instability, with ‘time’ acting as the tipping point for economic impact. Currently, the situation appears to be a volatility shock rather than a substantial economic crisis, with credit spreads contained and capital rotating within equities.

In Australia, there is a sense that the Middle East conflict is diverting attention from the persistent issue of inflation and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) response. The market may not be fully factoring in the possibility that more than fine-tuning is needed to bring inflation under control. The equity market’s fundamentals are solid, buoyed by a strong reporting season and a resilient consumer base.

However, adjustments for higher interest rates are anticipated, which will likely drive more divergent performance between rate-sensitive areas and other sectors. Jun Bei Liu is the founder and lead portfolio manager at Ten Cap.