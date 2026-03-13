PayPay Shares Surge in Nasdaq Debut

PayPay, the SoftBank-backed Japanese payments application, experienced a strong Nasdaq debut, with shares opening approximately 19% above their offer price on Thursday. This values the company at $12.7 billion and provides a boost to the new listings market. The company’s stock opened at $19, exceeding the $16 offer price. PayPay and an investment fund controlled by SoftBank Group sold around 55 million American Depositary Shares, raising roughly $880 million, although this was below the initial marketed range of $17 to $20. PayPay is a Tokyo-based company jointly formed by SoftBank and Yahoo Japan in 2018. It offers a mobile payments app designed to encourage Japanese consumers to move away from cash by offering rebates.

Despite market volatility stemming from international conflicts, PayPay proceeded with its IPO. This launch is a positive sign for the U.S. IPO market, which has been struggling recently. According to Nicholas Einhorn from Renaissance Capital, PayPay’s strong market share in Japanese payments appeals to investors. The IPO was initially expected in December but was delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown. The company has been instrumental in Japan’s shift towards digital payments and has expanded into credit, banking, securities, and insurance to become an all-in-one digital finance platform.

Analysts suggest that the IPO market currently favours buyers, with companies pricing shares lower to ensure stable debuts and positive aftermarket performance. While this may mean leaving money on the table initially, it can lead to positive momentum post-launch. Lukas Muehlbauer from IPOX Research noted that PayPay’s domestic strength provides insulation from broader market concerns. The company has achieved significant growth since its launch, reaching $100 billion in gross merchandise volume and securing approximately 72 million registered users by the end of 2025. In addition to payments, PayPay is expanding into other financial services.