Humm Group Appoints Angelo Demasi to Board as Managing Director

Humm Group Limited (ASX: HUM), a diversified financial services company providing instalment plans for businesses and consumers, has announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Angelo Demasi to the Board as Managing Director, effective immediately. This move, according to the company, strengthens alignment between the board and management. Humm Group operates in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The appointment also fulfils a governance commitment made by Humm Group to the Australian Takeovers Panel, originally announced on 27 February 2026. Following this change, the Humm Group Board will consist of three independent Non-Executive Directors, the Managing Director, and one non-independent non-executive director.

Mr. Demasi initially joined Humm Group in January 2024 and has served as CEO since May 2025. He previously held the position of Partner and Managing Director with BCG Digital Ventures, the corporate innovation arm of Boston Consulting Group, as well as global executive roles and board positions in both public and private sectors.

Humm Group Chair Mr. Robert Hines expressed his confidence in Mr. Demasi’s leadership, citing his role in driving the company’s strategic refresh and operational turnaround, including ongoing transformation efforts and the launch of new products in the consumer point-of-sale finance segment. Mr. Demasi stated he was honoured by the Board’s confidence and looks forward to continuing to lead Humm Group through its next phase of growth and transformation. A summary of the material terms of Mr. Demasi’s employment agreement is included in Appendix A of the announcement.