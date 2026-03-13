ASX Rises Amid Global Tensions, Oil Price Surge

Australian shares experienced gains near midday AEDT, driven largely by a surge in oil stocks as crude oil traded around $US100 a barrel. However, not all sectors benefited, with Northern Star Resources shares diving 16 per cent after a guidance warning. BHP also faced pressure amid renewed crackdowns in China. These market movements occur against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, impacting global trade and fuel supplies, with iron ore cargoes being diverted from the region as conflict intensifies, pushing futures up over 4 per cent.

The ongoing conflict has triggered concerns of a potential oil shock and broader market instability, as investors grapple with unpredictable price swings. Macquarie analysts suggest the current market calm hinges on a swift resolution to the Iranian war, a gamble overlooking deeper geopolitical risks. Australia’s vulnerability is increasing as the conflict threatens fuel supplies.

In other news, Qantas has agreed to pay $105 million to settle claims related to delayed refunds for flights cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic. This affects hundreds of thousands of customers who experienced difficulties accessing refunds. In corporate activity, JPMorgan secured a block trade of Lifestyle Communities shares, with market sources indicating HMC Capital as the seller and Hometown Australia as the buyer. Lifestyle Communities likely operates in the development and management of residential land lease communities. They provide affordable housing solutions for retirees, offering a range of lifestyle and recreational amenities.