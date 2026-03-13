Software Stocks Rebound After AI-Driven Sell-Off

Australian fund managers are reassessing their strategies after a sharp sell-off in software stocks, triggered by concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence. The downturn followed a widely circulated blog post by Citrini Research that fuelled fears of widespread disruption in the software sector. Several firms initially responded by reducing their exposure to software companies, but some are now seeing opportunities as the market stabilises.

GCQ’s $2 billion flagship fund, after a challenging start to the year, saw its investment chief, Doug Tynan, boldly declare that the software stock rout was near its bottom. GCQ is an investment management firm. Its flagship fund experienced a 9.1 per cent drop in January, which was exacerbated in February. Tynan seized the opportunity to pour $200 million into software companies he believed were unfairly penalised. This high-stakes bet appears to be paying off, with the fund returning 5.5 per cent in the first week of March and rising 10.1 per cent from its February low.

However, not all firms are taking the same approach. Hyperion Asset Management, which manages around $15 billion, has significantly reduced its holdings in traditional software companies, opting for more defensive stocks. Ten Cap has also trimmed its exposure to tech, favouring mining stocks and larger, more established companies. These adjustments reflect a broader shift among hedge funds, which had reached a 17-year high in negative bets against the software sector before recently turning more positive.

Other firms like Minotaur Capital and Arnott Capital have covered their short positions in software stocks, viewing the earlier panic as a sign of capitulation. While the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has rebounded, it remains down for the year, suggesting that the recovery is still in its early stages. The diverse strategies employed by these fund managers highlight the ongoing debate about the future of software companies in the age of AI.