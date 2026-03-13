Aspermont (ASX:ASP) Updates Consolidation Timetable

Aspermont Limited (ASX:ASP), a media business providing services to the global resource industries, has announced an update to the timetable for its previously announced share consolidation. The company has revised critical dates pertaining to the trading and settlement of shares following the consolidation. These changes are important for shareholders to note as they manage their holdings.

The last day of trading on a deferred settlement basis will be 13 March 2026. Trading will then commence on a normal T+2 basis starting 16 March 2026. This transition marks the shift to standard settlement procedures after the initial period following the consolidation announcement.

The first settlement of trades conducted on a deferred settlement basis, as well as those executed on a normal T+2 basis, is scheduled for 18 March 2026. Investors should ensure that their accounts are appropriately managed to accommodate these settlement dates. David Straface, Company Secretary of Aspermont Limited, released the updated timetable.