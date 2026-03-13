Aquirian Limited (ASX: AQN) Provides Drillforce Operational Update

Aquirian Limited (ASX: AQN), a technology-led mining services company delivering drill and blast solutions, has announced an operational update for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Drillforce WA (‘Drillforce’). Drillforce is a key component of Aquirian’s ‘Full Potential’ strategy. The company is actively participating in several client tenders and anticipates providing further market updates as these opportunities progress.

Drillforce is enhancing its operational capabilities, having secured two new drill rigs. One of these rigs has been adapted to incorporate the Automated Collar Keeper® System (CKS). Aquirian’s patented drill technology and energetics underpin the Drillforce value proposition, enabling a fully integrated offering across the drill and blast value chain for its customers.

Following an internal strategic review and discussions with Topgroup, both parties have mutually agreed not to proceed with the drilling joint venture initially contemplated under the previously announced non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Topgroup has reaffirmed its ongoing commitment and support for Aquirian as a strategic shareholder.

Greg Patching, Managing Director of Aquirian, commented that Drillforce is a strategic market-facing business, with patented technology underpinning its value proposition. He noted the importance of balancing fragmentation and ore preservation in the mining cycle to optimise revenue, costs, and recovery for mine owners. The patented technology portfolio, including Collar Keeper® products and CKS, provides a unique and differentiated service offering for Drillforce.