Findi Limited Issues Second Supplementary Prospectus

Findi Limited (ASX: FND), a company focused on innovative financial solutions and technology platforms that enhance consumer experiences, has announced the issue of a Second Supplementary Prospectus, dated 13 March 2026. This document supplements the original Prospectus dated 12 February 2026, and the First Supplementary Prospectus dated 27 February 2026. The Second Supplementary Prospectus was lodged with ASIC on 13 March 2026, under section 719 of the Corporations Act.

The primary purposes of this Second Supplementary Prospectus are to extend the closing date of the offer, update the details of the offer, and provide updated disclosures following the company’s recent $25 million placement to institutional investors, announced on 2 March 2026. These updates include revisions to the company’s share capital structure, pro forma financial information, the Nova Global Investment, and the Taurus Capital Engagement Letter.

Key amendments include the extension of the offer’s closing date to Thursday, 19 March 2026. The indicative timetable has been revised accordingly. Section 3.2 of the Prospectus has been updated to reflect the Sphere Acquisition, and details of the $25 million placement have been included, covering the issuance of 35,714,286 new fully paid ordinary shares at 70 cents per share. The placement shares will be issued in two tranches, with the first tranche already issued and the second tranche subject to shareholder approval.

Further updates detail the impact of the placement on substantial holders, including Troy Harry, Jack Yetiv, and John Quinlan. The financial effect of the offer has also been revised, with pro forma financial information reflecting the placement’s impact. The directors of Findi Limited have authorised the issue of this Second Supplementary Prospectus, accepting responsibility for its contents.