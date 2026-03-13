Humm Group Appoints Angelo Demasi to Board as Managing Director

Humm Group Limited (ASX: HUM), a diversified financial services company providing instalment plans for businesses and consumers, has announced the appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Angelo Demasi to the Board as Managing Director, effective immediately. This decision is consistent with hummgroup’s previously announced governance enhancements from February 12, 2026, and fulfils a commitment made to the Australian Takeovers Panel on February 27, 2026, to include the CEO on the Board. The change will result in a board composition of three independent Non-Executive Directors, the Managing Director, and one non-independent non-executive director.

Mr. Demasi joined hummgroup in January 2024 and has served as CEO since May 2025. Prior to joining hummgroup, he was a Partner and Managing Director at BCG Digital Ventures, the corporate innovation and business-building arm of Boston Consulting Group. He has also held global executive roles and served on public and private boards.

Hummgroup Chair Robert Hines welcomed Mr. Demasi’s appointment, acknowledging his strategic leadership during a pivotal time for the company. Hines stated that Demasi has driven the company’s strategic refresh and ongoing operational turnaround, which includes transformation efforts and the launch of new products in the consumer point-of-sale finance segment. The board is confident that Mr. Demasi’s industry experience, innovative mindset, and commitment to strong governance will continue to be invaluable as the company pursues its growth strategy and delivers long-term shareholder value.

Mr. Demasi expressed his honour at the Board’s confidence and his excitement to continue leading hummgroup through its next phase of growth and transformation. He highlighted the strength of the team and their focus on refocusing the business, strengthening financial performance, and enhancing the governance framework. A summary of the material terms of Mr. Demasi’s employment agreement, including remuneration, is available in Appendix A of the company announcement.