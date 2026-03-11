Iran Conflict Rattles Global Bond Markets

Concerns over the ongoing conflict in Iran are rippling through global bond markets, with yields jumping amid fears of prolonged disruption to oil supplies. An executive at Goldman Sachs remarked privately that some investors were relieved to have a distraction from software and private credit concerns, but the wider implications of the conflict are far more serious, potentially exacerbating existing economic pressures. Should the conflict lead to sustained higher inflation, bond yields and interest rates could rise further, putting additional strain on both the private credit and software sectors.

Bond yields have already reacted strongly, with European yields reaching their highest levels this year. In Britain, 10-year government bonds saw a notable increase, while in Germany, yields also climbed. Across the Atlantic, US Treasury yields rose, shrugging off Consumer Price Index data. This shift indicates a growing unease among bond traders about the potential economic fallout from the conflict, particularly its impact on energy prices and supply chains.

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) unprecedented release of oil reserves failed to calm market jitters, suggesting a deeper concern about the potential for a prolonged shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have edged higher, despite the IEA’s efforts. The Iranian army has warned of even higher prices, linking them directly to regional insecurity. The chief executive of tanker company Stena Bulk has said it would be “irresponsible” to try to pass through the Strait.

While global equity markets have remained relatively unmoved, the bond market’s reaction underscores the real-world impact of the conflict. The critical factor remains the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, and the bond market is signalling increasing anxiety about its potential disruption, with potentially far reaching consequences for the global economy.