JPMorgan Chase has appointed Firdaus Pohowalla as a managing director to enhance its North America mid-cap mergers and acquisitions team. According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, this strategic hire aims to bolster the firm’s capabilities in advising mid-sized companies and investors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm involved in investment banking, asset management, and other financial activities. The firm provides a wide range of financial services to corporations, institutions, and individuals.

Pohowalla brings nearly three decades of experience to the role, specialising in advising clients across industrial automation, supply-chain technology, and capital-goods sectors. His extensive background includes leading investment-banking coverage for industrial and supply-chain technology at Cascadia Capital, where he focused on hardware, software, and services. The mid-cap M&A team at JPMorgan Chase consists of over 250 bankers dedicated to serving mid-sized companies and their investors.

Prior to Cascadia Capital, Pohowalla held senior positions at Barclays and UBS. In these roles, he developed and spearheaded coverage efforts across various Diversified Industries sub-sectors. Pohowalla’s appointment reflects JPMorgan Chase’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its expertise and presence in the North American mid-cap market.

Based in Seattle, Pohowalla will report to Andrew Castaldo and Andrew Martin, the co-heads of North America mid-cap M&A. This new role signifies a strategic move by JPMorgan Chase to capitalize on Pohowalla’s experience and insights in the technology and industrial sectors, further solidifying its position in the competitive M&A landscape.