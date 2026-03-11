First Brands Sells Walbro Business for $50 Million

Bankrupt U.S. auto parts manufacturer First Brands announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to sell its Walbro business line to Active Dynamics Group, a company headquartered in Canada, for $50 million. First Brands, currently undergoing bankruptcy restructuring, is divesting its business units to raise capital and address fraud claims.

The sale of Walbro is expected to preserve 600 jobs across Michigan, Arizona, and Los Mochis, Mexico, according to First Brands. Walbro specialises in the production of small engine fuel systems, carburetors, fuel pumps, ignition systems, and related parts.

First Brands is actively pursuing the sale of additional assets, including its towing company, Horizon. Previously, the company closed its Brake Parts, Cardone, and Autolite units without securing a sale. First Brands filed for bankruptcy in September 2025.

The Carter Carburetor brand, while part of the Walbro business, will be excluded from the sale to Active Dynamics Group.