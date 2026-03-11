Bank of America Bolsters Tech Banking Team

Bank of America has announced the hiring of four veteran technology bankers, signalling its intent to expand its market share in the competitive tech dealmaking arena. According to internal memos, Gary Kirkham has been appointed as executive vice chair, joining from Centerview Partners. Bank of America is a multinational investment bank and financial services company. It provides various financial services to individuals, small- and middle-market businesses, and large corporations.

Jason Rowe, formerly of Goldman Sachs, will become Bank of America’s global co-head of technology investment banking. Additionally, Mahir Zaimoglu and Patrik Czornik are joining from JPMorgan Chase. Zaimoglu will be based in London as head of TMT Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Investment Banking, while Czornik will serve as co-head of EMEA TMT Investment Banking, also in London.

Kirkham returns to Bank of America after a stint at Centerview, where he helped build the firm’s technology practice. He previously spent over two decades at Bank of America, ultimately serving as global co-head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking. Rowe brings over two decades of experience from Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as one of three co-heads of software investment banking.

These strategic hires follow several departures from Bank of America’s technology group, including Kevin Brunner, who joined JPMorgan as global chairman of investment banking and M&A last year, and Ric Spencer, who departed for Citigroup in October. The new appointments aim to strengthen Bank of America’s position in the technology investment banking sector.