Morgan Stanley Hires Contractors in Hong Kong

Morgan Stanley has begun hiring contract staff in Hong Kong to manage a surge in stock listings, aiming to control costs while addressing increased demand in the Asian financial hub, according to sources familiar with the matter. This move marks a shift in hiring strategies within Hong Kong’s competitive investment banking sector, with Morgan Stanley being one of the first Wall Street banks to adopt such practices in the region. Morgan Stanley is a global financial services firm offering a range of services including investment banking, wealth management, and trading. They are hiring contract staff in their investment banking division.

The increase in initial public offerings (IPOs) has heightened the demand for skilled professionals, but market volatility makes it difficult for global dealmakers to commit to costly permanent hires. According to one source, contractors’ total compensation is significantly lower than that of permanent employees, allowing Morgan Stanley to handle more deals while spending less. Since late last year, the bank’s investment banking division has been recruiting staff on one-year contracts to perform due diligence for listing applications. The IPO transaction support team, established in the fourth quarter of 2025, consists of approximately 10 individuals.

The team is involved in due diligence work for Hong Kong and U.S. IPOs, primarily for Chinese companies, including conducting site visits and due diligence meetings. This strategic hiring approach comes amid a backdrop of significant IPO activity in Hong Kong. In 2025, Hong Kong was the world’s top listing venue, with IPO proceeds surging 231% to $37.4 billion and total equity capital market fundraising rising 164% to $103 billion, according to data from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The pipeline for new deals remains robust, with 530 main board applications filed as of February 27, exchange data showed. Morgan Stanley was ranked as the top equity capital market (ECM) bookrunner in 2025, raising $25.3 billion across 132 deals, excluding Chinese mainland-listed shares, according to Dealogic. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has recently cautioned banks about deficiencies in IPO applications, adding pressure to streamline deal processes.