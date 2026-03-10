EV Resources Acquires Full Ownership of Don Enrique Copper-Silver Project

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) has announced it has secured 100% ownership of the Don Enrique Copper-Silver Project in Peru through the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Minera Montserrat SAC (MM). EV Resources is a critical minerals exploration and development company focused on securing the North American antimony supply chain. The company is strategically positioned in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

The acquisition will be followed by a merger of MM with EVR’s wholly owned subsidiary, Coripuquio S.A.C., creating a consolidated 2,684-hectare land package. This consolidation provides a continuous 5.5km strike of prospective ground covering a significant, undrilled Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly. The Estrella claims, held by Coripuquio, cover the northwest extension of a large chargeability anomaly identified at Don Enrique.

According to EVR, historic channel sampling confirmed high-grade mineralisation, including 14m @ 0.75% Cu and 16m @ 0.63% Cu. Geophysical surveys have identified a substantial chargeability anomaly up to 1,500m long and 750m wide. Managing Director and CEO, Mike Brown, stated that securing full ownership allows EVR to unlock the full value of the asset.

EVR intends to explore options to maximise shareholder value while focusing on its North American antimony portfolio. The Don Enrique project already has an approved Environmental Impact Assessment (DIA) and drill permit in place. The company paid USD150,000 for the remaining 50% of MM. The project has never been previously drilled.