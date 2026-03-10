Brazilian Rare Earths Expands Sulista Rare Earth District to 17 km Strike

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) today announced significant exploration results from its Sulista Project, located in Bahia, Brazil. Brazilian Rare Earths is focused on developing a district-scale rare earth province in Brazil, targeting the discovery of high-grade rare earth deposits. The latest exploration campaign has materially expanded the Sulista mineralised footprint, extending the exploration target strike to over 17 kilometres. The results reinforce Sulista East as a key anchor deposit within a rapidly growing district-scale rare earth development opportunity.

Exploration at Sulista East has defined mineralisation over 1,000 metres of drill-tested strike, extending to depths exceeding 230 metres. High-grade bedrock systems have been extended through step-out drilling, with notable intersections including grades up to 11.8% TREO (Total Rare Earth Oxide). Shallow rare earth mineralisation in both regolith and bedrock continues to yield strong results. These results increase confidence in Sulista East’s potential as a large and continuous anchor deposit.

Outcrop Ridge has been confirmed as a second high-grade centre within the Sulista district. Drilling confirmed mineralisation extends from surface outcrops into underlying bedrock, with high-grade rare earth grades of up to 16.7% TREO. Significant critical mineral grades were also identified, including assays up to 4,927 ppm niobium oxide (Nb2O5). Sulista North has expanded the district footprint by more than 7 km northwards, representing a major new regional growth corridor with ultra-high-grade surface mineralisation.

“Sulista is advancing from discovery into delineation of a high-grade, scalable rare earth district, now extending over 17-kilometres of strike,” commented BRE’s CEO and Managing Director, Bernardo da Veiga. The company’s near-term focus will be advancing Sulista East toward Mineral Resource definition, delineating the full scale of Sulista West and Outcrop Ridge, and executing comprehensive drilling programs across Sulista South and Sulista North growth corridors.