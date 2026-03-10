Mount Ridley Mines Strengthens Board and Leadership Team

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (MRD) has announced significant changes to its board and management team. Mount Ridley Mines is an Australian critical minerals explorer focused on the discovery and development of rare earth elements, gallium and scandium across its wholly owned Mount Ridley and Weld Range projects in Western Australia. These changes are designed to bolster the company’s leadership as it advances the Mount Ridley Project and executes its broader critical minerals strategy.

Mr. David Wall has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman, effective immediately. Wall brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets and corporate advisory, with a strong track record in corporate strategy and capital markets transactions. Allister Caird, formerly Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. This appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in his leadership and the key role he has played in positioning the Company for future growth.

As part of the board restructuring, Mr. Peter Christie will transition from Chairman to Non-Executive Director, and Mr. Pedro Kastellorizos will step down as Non-Executive Director to take on a Technical Advisor Role. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Caird will receive base remuneration of $300,000 per annum (plus superannuation); all other material terms of Mr. Caird’s employment agreement remain unchanged. The company has also proposed to issue performance rights to incoming board members, subject to shareholder approval at the next general meeting.

The board believes these changes create a strengthened leadership structure aligned with the company’s next stage of growth and execution of a clearly defined corporate strategy. Mount Ridley’s strategy is focused on advancing the Mount Ridley Project through continued exploration and resource growth, progressing technical partnerships through metallurgical programs, and developing downstream initiatives aimed at unlocking the value of the company’s critical minerals opportunities.